Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 969.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.14. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

