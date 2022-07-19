Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $709.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $862.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $228,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 22.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

