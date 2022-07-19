Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Acquires 81,290 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 431.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,290 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,805,134 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

