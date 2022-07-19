Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Buys 699 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

DG stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $244.28. 14,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,272. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.