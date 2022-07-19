Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Purchases Shares of 38,963 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.42. 9,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,387,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

