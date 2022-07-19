Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 187 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX traded up $14.73 on Tuesday, reaching $437.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,052. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.90 and a 200-day moving average of $519.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

