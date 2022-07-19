Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 1,246 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 74.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 163.4% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWF stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $227.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,452. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

