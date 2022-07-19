Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 12,997 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 463.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

