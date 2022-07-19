Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after acquiring an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after acquiring an additional 473,175 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,214,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.88. 19,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

