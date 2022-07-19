Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 16,147 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NKE stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.61. 177,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,389,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

