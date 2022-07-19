Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE traded up $6.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

