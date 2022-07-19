Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $11.86 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.29. 23,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

