Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $9.87 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

