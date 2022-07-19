Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 319.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.5% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $305.90. 7,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,552. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.92 and a 200 day moving average of $369.30. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.