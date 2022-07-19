Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average is $207.39.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.