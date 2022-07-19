Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,877,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,596 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 425,431 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.97.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.88. 2,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,574. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

