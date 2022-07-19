The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %

ALL stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

