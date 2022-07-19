The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.
Allstate has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allstate to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
Allstate Trading Up 1.5 %
ALL stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.62. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,461. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allstate
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
