The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $147.72 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

