The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

