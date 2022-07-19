The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
