The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

