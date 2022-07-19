The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Up 6%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 2,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 829,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Trading Up 11.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $876.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,825,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,359,000 after buying an additional 402,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.