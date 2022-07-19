The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue $2.50 Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

