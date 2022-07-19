The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Issue $2.50 Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th.
The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $39.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE GS traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,561,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.