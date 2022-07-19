The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $148.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXN. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5 %

TXN opened at $159.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.74.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

