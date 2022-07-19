The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,919 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,445,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 830,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,586,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. 12,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,085. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $502.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

