The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $231.60.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock worth $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

