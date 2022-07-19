The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Raised by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,946 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of J. M. Smucker worth $62,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

