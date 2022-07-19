The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

