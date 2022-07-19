The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.913 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 66 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 59.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

PG opened at $143.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 111.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.