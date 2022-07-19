The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.29. 42,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,382. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.36. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

