Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Reduced by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.54.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $520.76 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

