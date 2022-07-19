TheStreet Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,834,000 after purchasing an additional 369,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

