Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,799 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 209.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

