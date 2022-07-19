Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.21.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $519.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.00. The firm has a market cap of $487.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

