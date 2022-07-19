Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SEI Investments makes up about 1.6% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SEI Investments worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 150.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 445,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in SEI Investments by 45.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 77,751 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

