Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MO opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

