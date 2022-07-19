Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 253,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 180,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.