Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

