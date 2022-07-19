Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

NYSE:MA opened at $331.01 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.58 and a 200 day moving average of $349.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

