Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,826 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ONLN opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $79.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93.

