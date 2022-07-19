Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average of $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

