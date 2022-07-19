Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 31,733 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 14.7% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

