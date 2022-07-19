Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.