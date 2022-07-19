Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,809 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 3.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,331. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.288 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

