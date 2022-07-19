Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,143 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,203. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.54. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

