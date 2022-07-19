Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,714 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

