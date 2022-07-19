Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,068,000 after acquiring an additional 165,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 1,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,655. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

