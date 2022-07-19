Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MMLG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,816. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $29.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

