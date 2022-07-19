Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.74. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.96 million. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.