Tranchess (CHESS) Price Up 25.1% This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $27.72 million and $20.14 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

