Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $140.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.94.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $126.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

